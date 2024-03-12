Spanish supermarket Mercadona says price cuts spurred profits

By Emma Pinedo

MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - Spain's largest supermarket chain Mercadona on Tuesday reported a 40% rise in 2023 profit to 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) after price cuts helped it to gain market share, and said further reductions were expected this year.

Privately held Mercadona's sales rose 15% to 35.5 billion euros, owner Juan Roig told a news conference in the eastern city of Valencia. It expects sales to increase 6% in 2024 and to book a similar or slightly better profit, he said.

Mercadona has been able to use its size to achieve cost efficiencies and, because it mainly sells own-brand products, has been better able to control pricing.

The supermarket chain cut the price of 1,000 products in 2023, although Roig said it had to increase prices on chocolate, pasta, olive oil and rice as wholesale prices on the underlying commodities rose.

Roig said he expected more price cuts in 2024, as production costs were easing.

"Price wars are an essential part of distribution. We have been in price wars all our lives, that is the reason for competition, which is a very healthy thing," Roig said.

Record tourist numbers in Spain and Portugal, where it has around 50 stores, also helped Mercadona's earnings, he said.

Founded almost 50 years ago in the Mediterranean region of Valencia, Mercadona has a 26% share of the market. French-owned Carrefour CARR.PA, Europe's largest retailer, has 10% and German supermarket chain Lidl has 6.3%, according to consulting firm Kantar.

With 1,681 stores and 104,000 staff, it is one of the country's biggest employers, generating 3.7% of all jobs in Spain.

Mercadona expects to invest 1.1 billion euros in 2024, and 5 billion euros in the next five years, Roig said.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Charlie Devereux and Barbara Lewis)

