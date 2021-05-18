US Markets
PFE

Spanish study finds AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose is safe and effective

Contributor
Nathan Allen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, the researchers said on Tuesday.

MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's PFE.N drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca AZN.L vaccine is highly safe and effective, the researchers said on Tuesday.

The so-called Combivacs study, run by Spain's state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the immune response in people who received a Pfizer shot was between 30 and 40 times greater than in a control group who only had AstraZeneca dose.

Few serious side effects were reported among the 600 participants, the authors said.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Inti Landauro)

((n.allen@thomsonreuters.com; +34 617 792 131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular