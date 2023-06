Spanish stocks outshine European peers as Inditex jumps

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 7 (Reuters) - Madrid stocks rose on Wednesday after Zara-owner Inditex's strong quarterly showing, while its other European peers lagged as luxury companies dipped on weak China trade data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged 0.2% lower, while Spain's IBEX 35 index .IBEX gained 0.3%, in the first hour of trading.

InditexITX.MC rose 5.6% after it said sales of its spring-summer collection jumped by 16% over the past month.

The European retail index .SXRP jumped 2.2%, touching its highest level in nearly three weeks and leading sectoral gains.

China's exports shrank much faster than expected in May, while imports extended declines with a grim outlook for global demand, especially from developed markets.

China-exposed luxury giant and Europe's most valuable firm LVMH LVMH.PA fell 0.3%.

The STOXX 600 has been range-bound this week as worries remained of further interest rate hikes by major central banks, including the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve next week, in the face of slowing economic growth.

"Markets are very tentative at the moment," said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM in London.

"We've had more negative news from China overnight, uncertainty regarding whether tech stocks can keep up the recent rally and a little bit of a summer malaise are all leading to sort of pretty much directionless trade."

Chip stock BE Semi BESI.AS, which rallied lately on optimism over the booming adoption of AI-related semiconductor technology, slumped 4.5% on the day.

The broader tech index .SX8P dipped 0.3%, after clocking its best monthly performance in four months in May.

Markets currently expect the Fed to skip a rate increase in its June meeting, while expectations for further hikes by the ECB remain.

Danske BankDANSKE.CO gained 5.4%, as Denmark's largest lender raised its long-term earnings target and said it plans to divest its Norwegian retail business.

Speciality chemicals group Croda International CRDA.L lost 2.2%, weighing down the European chemicals index .SX4P by 0.6% after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

The STOXX 600 index started the month with gains of 2%, with Spanish stocks leading so far as the IBEX added over 3%.

