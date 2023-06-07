News & Insights

Commodities

Spanish stocks outperform as Inditex jumps

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

June 07, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 7 (Reuters) - Spanish stocks rose on Wednesday after Zara-owner Inditex's strong quarterly showing, while its European peers lagged as luxury companies and miners dipped after weak China trade data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged 0.2% lower, while Spain's IBEX 35 index .IBEX gained 0.6%, as of 0712 GMT.

InditexITX.MC rose nearly 4% after it said sales of its spring-summer collection jumped by 16% over the past month.

European retailers .SXRP jumped 2.2%, leading sectoral gains, while miners .SXPP shed 0.7%.

China's exports shrank much faster than expected in May, while imports extended declines with a grim outlook for global demand, especially from developed markets.

China-exposed luxury giant and Europe's most valuable firm LVMH LVMH.PA fell 0.5%.

Worries also remained of further interest rate hikes by major central banks, including the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve next week, in the face of slowing economic growth.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.