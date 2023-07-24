News & Insights

Spanish stocks drag European equities lower on election results uncertainty

July 24, 2023 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - Spanish equities led losses among European stock markets on Monday after no clear winner emerged in the country's general election, pointing to a political gridlock and raising among investors.

The benchmark IBEX index .IBEX sank 1.1% to hit a near one-week low after the results from weekend vote left neither the left nor right bloc with an easy path to form a government.

Shares of Madrid-listed utilities, that had priced in a victory for right-wing parties, fell. Endesa ELE.MC and Iberdrola IBE.MC fell 3.7% and 1.4%, respectively. A gauge of Spanish lenders .IBEXIB tumbled 1.9%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX slipped 0.2% by 0723 GMT.

Investors are now awaiting the HCOB's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the bloc for July. The numbers due later in the day are expected to show that business activity eased slightly in July.

Among other stocks, Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO tumbled 23.1% the Denmark-based company said it was ending its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine programme.

Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS slid 5.8% as it expressed concern over China's drive to become self-sufficient in health-related technologies.

Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.S climbed 6.0% after it reported an 18% increase in net profit for the first half of 2023.

