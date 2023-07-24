Spanish stock futures, bond prices fall after election

July 24 (Reuters) - Spanish stock index futures and government bond prices dropped on Monday after a snap general election at the weekend yielded no clear winner.

Spain’s 10-year government bond yields ES10YT=RR rose 2.5 basis points (bps), moving inversely to the price.

Futures on Spain's IBEX MFXIc1 equity benchmark index fell 0.9%, underperforming its European peers following the vote, while the euro EUR=EBS held steady on the day at $1.1126.

The centre-right People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox won a combined 169 seats in parliament, while the ruling Socialists (PSOE) and far-left Sumar won 153, well short of the 176 seats needed for a majority.

Analysts said political instability might weigh on bond prices but also underlined that both major parties are committed to fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability.

The risk premium of Spanish government debt, as reflected in the difference with yields on German 10-year bonds DE10ES10=RR, tightened by 1 basis point to 102.5 bps.

