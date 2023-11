Nov 3 (Reuters) - Spanish steelmaker Acerinox said on Friday its net profit fell 51% to 70 million euros ($74.40 million) compared to the same period a year ago as demand for steel and prices were lower.

($1 = 0.9408 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Natalia Siniawski, editing by Inti Landauro)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

