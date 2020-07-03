Spanish services activity back on track as lockdown ends -PMI

MADRID, July 3 (Reuters) - Spain's services sector eked out growth in June, rebounding after a coronavirus lockdown that brought economic activity to a halt in April and May, a survey showed on Friday.

Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of activity among services companies, which account for around half of Spain's economic output, rose to 50.2 in June from 27.9 in May and April's 7.1 - the lowest recorded since the survey began in 1999.

The increase in June was the steepest on record. The 50 line denotes growth.

“However, despite the clear improvement in the PMI numbers – in line with the easing of lockdown measures and the broad reopening of economic activities – in the context of previous data, June’s survey indicates a muted recovery so far," said Paul Smith, economics director at IHS Markit.

A sister survey of Spanish manufacturing activity on Monday showed the biggest one-month increase since the series began in 1998. The manufacturing index had fallen to its lowest level in 12 years in April and was at 49.0 in June.

The euro zone's fourth-largest economy shrank by the widest margin on record in the first quarter, and the country's central bank expects a contraction of 9%-11.6% for the whole of this year.

Coronavirus restrictions were gradually lifted from May and scrapped on June 21 as contagion rates and the number of coronavirus fatalities slowed. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((Inti.landauro@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: SPAIN ECONOMY/PMI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.