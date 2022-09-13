Spanish retailer Dia plans to sell perfume stores chain - El Confidencial

MADRID, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Spanish retailer Dia DIDA.MC is planning to sell Beauty by Dia, its chain of almost 1,000 perfume stores, operated under the brand Clarel, online news website El Confidencial reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

Dia hired local investment bank Arcano, the website reported.

Spokespeople at Dia and Arcano did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Christina Thykjaer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

