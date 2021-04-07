Spanish renewable energy firm Ecoener plans stock market listing

By Isla Binnie

MADRID, April 7 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy company Ecoener said on Wednesday it plans to raise about 200 million euros ($237.42 million) through a stock market listing to fund the expansion of its network of wind farms, solar parks and hydroelectric plants.

The company, which currently manages projects with a combined capacity of 141 megawatts (MW), joins a list of Spanish energy groups aiming to capitalise on investor demand for environmentally-friendly assets, boosted by international targets to reduce economic reliance on carbon and stem climate change.

The company said it will now submit a prospectus to the market regulator, a first step towards a listing, but did not say exactly when it planned to launch the share sale.

Founded in 1988, Ecoener has a further 142 MW in construction and 1.5 GW in planned future developments across 11 countries. Half its installed capacity is wind, 37% hydroelectric and the rest solar.

Ecoener, which is currently fully owned by founder and chairman Luis de Valdivia, has hired Societe Generale SOGN.PA as global coordinator to help take it public.

Banco Sabadell SABE.MC, Caixabank CABK.MC, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and HSBC HSBA.L will act as joint bookrunners, while Banco Cooperativo Espanol will be co-lead manager.

