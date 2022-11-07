Spanish regulator authorises Siemens Gamesa's takeover by parent company

Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

November 07, 2022 — 03:41 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market regulator CNMV on Monday authorised Siemens Energy's ENR1n.DE 4.05 billion euro ($4 billion) bid on the shares in its Spanish unit Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC it does not own.

Siemens Energy announced in May a plan to buy the remaining third of Siemens Gamesa it does not own.

According to a timeline released by Siemens Energy a few months ago, the company had expected to launch the bid in September.

($1 = 1.0032 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter