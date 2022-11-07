Spanish regulator authorises Siemens Gamesa's takeover by parent company

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market regulator CNMV on Monday authorised Siemens Energy's ENR1n.DE 4.05 billion euro ($4 billion) bid on the shares in its Spanish unit Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC it does not own.

Siemens Energy announced in May a plan to buy the remaining third of Siemens Gamesa it does not own.

According to a timeline released by Siemens Energy a few months ago, the company had expected to launch the bid in September.

($1 = 1.0032 euros)

