Spanish recovery continues; supply chains, inflation seen as key risks

By Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spain's economic recovery is poised to continue in the short run but is at risk of slowing if the ongoing disruption in global supply chains and surging inflation last longer than expected, the Bank of Spain said on Thursday.

"This increased persistence (in supply bottlenecks) could lead to a spill-over of cost increases into final prices and wage demands, leading to a more intense sustained inflation surge than currently anticipated," the central bank said in its bi-annual report.

Spanish inflation surged to a 29-year high in October, while the economy expanded less than expected in the third quarter.

Last month, the central bank governor said higher energy prices could prompt a "significant downward" revision of its 2021 growth estimate of 6.3%.

The bank still viewed the euro zone inflation surge as a transitory episode that would allow the European Central Bank to keep its expansive monetary policy and warned against a premature withdrawal of asset purchases by central banks that could have an impact on sovereign yields in the long term.

The bank did not provide concrete forecasts in Thursday's report, saying only it expected the economy to recover in the short term thanks to Spain's efficient vaccination campaign, which has led to fewer restrictions to cope with COVID-19.

It warned, however, that the possibility of a lower-than-expected recovery could trigger a significant rise in doubtful loans among some firms and households and that potential impairments in banks' credit portfolios could materialise in coming quarters and hit the sector's earnings capacity.

It also said some Spanish banks may need to set aside additional provisions in the coming years.

"Taking into account downward risks ... they have to be prudent, not releasing provisions," Angel Estrada, head of financial stability, regulation and resolution, told a briefing.

Provisions at Spanish banks fell 50% in the first half of this year from a year ago thanks to a recovering economy.

The Spanish economy is also exposed to a potential rise of funding costs due to high public debt levels, which rose to 122.8% of GDP in the second quarter, it said.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Andrei Khalip and Steve Orlofsky)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.