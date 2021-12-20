Spanish real estate firm Merlin's board vows to reform governance, keeps CEO

MADRID, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Spanish real estate firm Merlin Properties MRL.MC on Monday vowed to reform the company's governance structure while keeping CEO Ismael Clemente in his job.

A board meeting was called on Monday evening after shares in the property developer fell around 6% on Monday after El Confidencial news site reported that Santander SAN.MC, which has a 24.55% stake in the company, proposed dismissing Clemente last week but failed to gain enough support.

In a statement following the meeting, the board said it rejected the news report though it added it had agreed unanimously to start "a process of governance reform to improve it in the benefit of Merlin and its shareholders."

No time frame was mentioned for the reform though the board said it would "set in motion specific mechanisms and concrete measures."

It added the board, its chairman and the CEO reiterated the mutual respect.

Clemente's departure "would be pretty bad news," investment firm Alantra said in a note to clients.

"Clemente has been the mastermind behind Merlin, the CEO since it was founded, and the driving force behind its success."

Listed since 2014, Merlin has quickly become one of the leading real estate firms in the Iberian peninsula by taking over assets from companies hit by the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro in Madrid Editing by Matthew Lewis)

