Spanish rail operator suspends bullet train service after cable theft

Spanish state-owned railway operator Renfe suspended the bullet train service between Madrid and Barcelona on Monday morning after power cables were stolen, the company said in a statement.

Renfe established an alternative train route bypassing the high-speed network to take travellers from the capital to the country's second largest city, Barcelona, the statement said.

The tourism industry's vigorous post-pandemic recovery this summer has stretched Spain's transport infrastructure, as it has in other European countries, leaving it vulnerable to any kind of disruption.

