Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

Christina Thykjaer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million) over a 14.5 million euro tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.

The prosecutor's office and Shakira's representatives were not immediately available for comment.

This week the pop star rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor's office to close a fraud case in which she is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

