Spanish property company Colonial's first-quarter profit rises 5%

Adds detail on occupancy, CEO quote and context

May 15 (Reuters) - Spanish real estate company Inmobiliaria Colonial COL.MC on Monday posted a 5% increase in first-quarter recurring net profit to 38 million euros ($41.83 million), buoyed by inflation-linked rental income and high occupancy.

The real estate sector has been under pressure since the end of last year as volatile markets and tightening financial conditions slowed property investment.

However, Colonial's portfolio, including buildings located in Spain and France, achieved an 11% jump year on year in like-for-like rental income in the first quarter.

Occupancy, meanwhile, hit a record 97%, boosted by almost full occupancy in Paris.

The group reaffirmed full-year guidance projected in February, expecting earnings of between 0.28 and 0.30 euros per share.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed employment habits, with many people continuing to work from home, Colonial CEO Pere Vinolas told reporters the company did not see a decrease in demand for office space.

"Companies are interested in long-term rents in the best places," he added.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk Editing by David Goodman)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.