News & Insights

Spanish property company Colonial's first-quarter profit rises 5%

May 15, 2023 — 12:36 pm EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

Adds detail on occupancy, CEO quote and context

May 15 (Reuters) - Spanish real estate company Inmobiliaria Colonial COL.MC on Monday posted a 5% increase in first-quarter recurring net profit to 38 million euros ($41.83 million), buoyed by inflation-linked rental income and high occupancy.

The real estate sector has been under pressure since the end of last year as volatile markets and tightening financial conditions slowed property investment.

However, Colonial's portfolio, including buildings located in Spain and France, achieved an 11% jump year on year in like-for-like rental income in the first quarter.

Occupancy, meanwhile, hit a record 97%, boosted by almost full occupancy in Paris.

The group reaffirmed full-year guidance projected in February, expecting earnings of between 0.28 and 0.30 euros per share.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed employment habits, with many people continuing to work from home, Colonial CEO Pere Vinolas told reporters the company did not see a decrease in demand for office space.

"Companies are interested in long-term rents in the best places," he added.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk Editing by David Goodman)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.