Spanish postmodernist architect Ricardo Bofill dies at 82

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published

Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, designer of dystopian monumental buildings, died on Friday, his assistant told Reuters. He was 82.

MADRID, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, designer of dystopian monumental buildings, died on Friday, his assistant told Reuters. He was 82.

During his six-decade long career, Bofill designed a series of monument deemed 'postmodernist' by Architectural Digest magazine that mixed modern materials such as steel and concrete with classic forms and geometries such as columns.

His assistant declined to disclose the causes of his death.

Besides the sail-shaped 29-floor Hotel W Barcelona tower located on Barcelona's beachfront, Bofill is also famous for designing in the seventies and eighties huge social housing projects in French suburbs.

Some of these projects were later used to shoot dystopian movies such as Terry Gilliam's 'Brazil' in the 1980s and 'Hunger Games' in the last decade.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More