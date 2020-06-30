Spanish Police Accuse Illegal Drug Vendor of Laundering $3.3M Haul in Crypto

Spainâs National Police on Sunday arrested 33 people who allegedly sold illegal medications online and laundered at least part of their â¬3 million ($3.37 million) profit in virtual currency.

The busts, conducted against two separate organizations, resulted in the seizure of over 70,000 erectile dysfunction tablets and other drugs that Spainâs health regulators have not approved.

Police claim that one of the organizationsâ vendors moved the drugs from a factory in India through Singapore and the United Kingdom before importing them to a Murica garage for distribution.Â Â

In documenting the suspectsâ attempts to cover their digital tracks, police said the âpurchase of virtual currency stands out.â

The Murica organization netted vendors at least 3 million euros, authorities said. They alleged the criminals laundered some of those funds through virtual currency, but did not disclose which cryptocurrency.

