Spanish pharma Grifols buys plasma assets from Green Cross for $460 mln

MADRID, July 20 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols said on Monday it agreed to buy plasma assets in North America from South Korea's Green Cross for $460 million.

Grifols will buy a plasma fractionation plant in Canada and two purification facilities and 11 plasma collection centres in the United States, the company said in a statement.

The Barcelona-based firm will need no new financing to carry out the acquisition, it said.

Grifols is one of the world's top producers of treatments based on human plasma.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

