Spanish pharma Grifols buys plasma assets from Green Cross for $460 mln

Inti Landauro Reuters
MADRID, July 20 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols said on Monday it agreed to buy plasma assets in North America from South Korea's Green Cross for $460 million.

Grifols will buy a plasma fractionation plant in Canada and two purification facilities and 11 plasma collection centres in the United States, the company said in a statement.

The Barcelona-based firm will need no new financing to carry out the acquisition, it said.

Grifols is one of the world's top producers of treatments based on human plasma.

