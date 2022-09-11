Spanish novelist Javier Marias dies aged 70

adds Eduardo Mendoza tribute

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Award-winning Spanish novelist Javier Marias died on Sunday aged 70, his publisher Alfaguara said.

Marias, who had been suffering from pneumonia for the past month, published 16 novels including 'Your Face Tomorrow' a trilogy released between 2002 and 2007.

"Javier Marias was the best writer in Spain," Spanish novelist Eduardo Mendoza, said in a tribute written for Spain's daily newspaper El Pais.

"A sad day for Spanish letters," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted. "Javier Marias leaves us, one of the great writers of our time."

His books were translated into 46 languages and sold almost 9 million copies across 56 countries, Alfaguara's website says.

A translator as well as a columnist for El Pais, Marias received a series of awards for his work. Last year, he was elected to Britain's Royal Society of Literature as an International Writer.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alexander Smith)

