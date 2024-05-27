Spanish Mountain Gold’s Multi-Million Private Placement

Spanish Mountain Gold (TSE:SPA) has released an update.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $3,387,000 for its exploration and development activities in British Columbia. The offering will consist of flow-through units priced at $0.24 and regular units at $0.21, with both including common shares and warrants. The funds are earmarked for the Spanish Mountain Gold project and general working capital.

