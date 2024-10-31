Spanish Mountain Gold Expands Private Placement

Spanish Mountain Gold (TSE:SPA) has released an update.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is expanding its fundraising efforts with an additional non-brokered private placement of units due to strong investor interest, aiming to raise an extra C$800,000. This move complements their ongoing brokered offering, potentially bringing total proceeds up to C$8.3 million.

For further insights into TSE:SPA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.