Spanish Mountain Gold Expands Private Placement

October 31, 2024 — 08:04 pm EDT

Spanish Mountain Gold (TSE:SPA) has released an update.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is expanding its fundraising efforts with an additional non-brokered private placement of units due to strong investor interest, aiming to raise an extra C$800,000. This move complements their ongoing brokered offering, potentially bringing total proceeds up to C$8.3 million.

