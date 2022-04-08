VIV

Spanish media group Prisa says Vivendi withdrew request to raise stake

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Juan Medina

French media group Vivendi has withdrawn its request to the Spanish government to let it increase its stake in Spanish rival Prisa, the publisher of El Pais newspaper said on Friday.

MADRID, April 8 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi VIV.PA has withdrawn its request to the Spanish government to let it increase its stake in Spanish rival Prisa PRS.MC, the publisher of El Pais newspaper said on Friday.

Last October, Vivendi filed a request to raise its stake in Prisa to up to 29.9% from 9.94% at the time, as a part of a strategy to extend its reach in the Spanish-language markets in Europe, Latin America and the United States.

Vivendi built its stake in Prisa by first acquiring a 7.89% stake from HSBC for 52 million euros ($56.49 million).

The Spanish government passed a law in 2020 requiring foreign firms to seek authorisation to buy significant stakes in Spanish listed companies.

The main shareholder in Prisa is activist fund Amber Capital, led by French investor Joseph Oughourlian, with a 29.84% stake, Refinitiv Eikon information shows.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV PRS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters