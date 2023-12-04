News & Insights

Spanish media association files $598 mln lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta

December 04, 2023 — 03:07 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro and Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

MADRID, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A group representing 83 Spanish media outlets on Monday said it has filed a 550 million euro ($598 million) lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta Platforms META.O, citing unfair competition in the advertising market.

The lawsuit was filed by the AMI newspaper publishing association in a commercial court on Friday, the association said.

Meta's press office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9203 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Jakub Olesiuk Editing by David Goodman)

