Spanish lenders Bankia and Caixabank considering merger says source

MADRID, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Spanish lenders Bankia BKIA.MC and Caixabank CABK.MC are considering a merger, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, in one of the biggest tie-ups in the Spanish banking sector for years.

Details of the potential deal could be announced as soon as Friday morning, the source said.

Bankia, in which the Spanish state holds slightly more than a 60% stake, and Caixabank declined to comment on Thursday.

The Spanish Economy Ministry and the Bank of Spain also declined to comment.

