Spanish lender Ibercaja announces IPO plan

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Ibercaja announced plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to comply with legal requirements set under the terms of a bank bailout after the 2012 financial crisis, it said on Thursday.

Spanish authorities had given former savings banks such as Ibercaja until the end of next year to go public or raise money to cut stakes held by foundations.

Ibercaja said the offering would be for existing shares held by the Ibercaja Foundation, which currently owns a little more than 88% of the bank.

The lender said the foundation has granted J.P. Morgan JPM.N an option to purchase up to 10% of the offering.

After completion of the IPO and assuming that an overallotment option is exercised in full, the Ibercaja Foundation's stake would fall to 46.09%.

The bank did not disclose a time frame for the IPO.

