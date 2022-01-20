Spanish lender Ibercaja announces intention to go public

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Ibercaja announced on Thursday its intention to launch an initial public offering.

Spanish authorities gave former savings banks such as Ibercaja until the end of next year to go public or raise money to cut stakes held by foundations under the terms of a bank bailout after the 2012 financial crisis.

