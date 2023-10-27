Spanish insurer Mapfre's net profit falls after U.S. writedown

Adds more detail from paragraph 3

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre MAP.MC said on Friday net profit for the first nine months of the year fell 3.6% from the same period a year ago after it took a writedown for its business in the United States.

The net profit of Spain's second-largest insurance company by premiums was 470.6 million euros ($496.72 million), down from 488.4 million euros in same period a year ago. Total premiums rose 11% to 20.68 billion euros.

The company booked a 75 million euro writedown in the U.S. as higher interest rates and soaring inflation hit its auto insurance business.

Excluding the writedown, the profit for the period was 546 million euros, up nearly 12% versus a year ago.

Mapfre's results also benefited from a 46.5 million euro "positive net impact" in relation to arbitration over the termination of an alliance with Spanish bank Bankia, which was taken over by rival Caixabank CABK.MC.

Mapfre's business in Latin America, led by Brazil, was strong during the period as its net profit rose 50.5% to 283.5 million euros.

Separately, the company agreed to pay a 2023 interim dividend of 0.06 euro per share, the same amount it paid in November 2022.

($1 = 0.9474 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko and Natalia Siniawski, editing by Inti Landauro and Jane Merriman)

((Marta.Serafinko@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.