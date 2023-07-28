Spanish insurer Mapfre's H1 net profit down 6.1% on auto woes, Turkey quake

July 28 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre MAP.MC reported on Friday a 6.1% drop in its first-half net profit year-on-year due to difficulties in the inflation-hit auto sector and damages caused by the earthquake that devastated Turkey in February.

The company's net profit stood at 317 million euros ($347.5 million) compared to 337.6 million euros posted a year ago, while the group's premiums grew 14.7% to 14.35 billion euros in the first half of the year.

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by David Latona)

