Spanish insurer Mapfre's 2023 net profit rises 20%, shares down

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spain's Mapfre MAP.MC on Wednesday posted a 20% rise in 2023 net profit which fell short of market expectations, sending its shares lower.

The country's second-largest insurance company by premiums posted a net profit of 677 million euros ($725 million) while analysts had expected 730 million, LSEG data showed.

Excluding a 75 million euro writedown related to its U.S. car insurance business, its net profit stood at 767 million euros.

Mapfre shares were down 3.8% in early trading.

The company was buoyed by a 62% jump in profit to 233 million euros at its unit in Brazil and by its reinsurance business, where its profit jumped 75% to 215 million euros.

Mapfre's premiums rose by 9.7% to a record high 26.92 billion euros.

Several disasters, such as the earthquake in Turkey and Hurricane Otis in Mexico in 2023 had a negative impact on the results. It noted a higher frequency of weather-related events in Europe cost the company 115 million euros more than in 2022.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

