News & Insights

US Markets

Spanish insurer Mapfre's 2023 net profit rises 20%, shares down

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

February 14, 2024 — 03:53 am EST

Written by Marta Serafinko and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Adds market expectation in paragraph 3, breaks down Brazil and reinsurance units profit in paragraph 4

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spain's Mapfre MAP.MC on Wednesday posted a 20% rise in 2023 net profit which fell short of market expectations, sending its shares lower.

The country's second-largest insurance company by premiums posted a net profit of 677 million euros ($725 million) while analysts had expected 730 million, LSEG data showed.

Excluding a 75 million euro writedown related to its U.S. car insurance business, its net profit stood at 767 million euros.

Mapfre shares were down 3.8% in early trading.

The company was buoyed by a 62% jump in profit to 233 million euros at its unit in Brazil and by its reinsurance business, where its profit jumped 75% to 215 million euros.

Mapfre's premiums rose by 9.7% to a record high 26.92 billion euros.

Several disasters, such as the earthquake in Turkey and Hurricane Otis in Mexico in 2023 had a negative impact on the results. It noted a higher frequency of weather-related events in Europe cost the company 115 million euros more than in 2022.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko and Natalia Siniawski; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((Marta.Serafinko@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.