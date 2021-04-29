Spanish insurance company LDA jumps 30% on Madrid market debut

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish insurance company Linea Directa Aseguradora (LDA) LDA.MC jumped around 30% on their market debut on Thursday, in what was the first flotation on the Madrid stock exchange this year.

Global stock markets have benefited this year from ultra-low interest rates and government economic stimulus measures aimed at alleviating the effects of the coronavirus crisis, driving record numbers of market debuts in several countries.

LDA, which focuses on motor insurance, is Spain's third-biggest non-life insurance company.

It increased its net profit in the first quarter by 1.9% to 29.6 million euros against the same quarter a year ago, although it warned that a worsening of economic scenarios may impact its profitability.

At 0735 GMT, shares in LDA were up 29.6% to 1.7070 euros, compared with its listing price of 1.3175 euros, giving the company a valuation of 1.856 billion euros, compared with a pre-market valuation of 1.434 billion euros

Thursday's market debut was done through a direct market listing and not an IPO as shareholders did not sell ahead of its flotation and LDA did not issue new shares either.

Technically, Spanish renewable energy company Ecoener is expected to be the first IPO on the Madrid exchange next week. Around half a dozen debuts are expected this year in the Spanish market.

The direct listing enabled LDA to start trading with existing shareholders since the bank had already distributed the entire issue premium or 1.184 billion euros, representing 82.6% of the insurance company's share capital, among its existing shareholders, with Bankinter holding a 17.4% stake after the operation.

