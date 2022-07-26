Spanish industrial prices rise 43.2% on year, down from 43.6% in May

Adds context, details

July 26 (Reuters) - Spain's 12-month industrial prices increase slowed down for a third month in a row in June as energy inflation slowed again, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.

Spanish industrial prices rose by 43.2% in June in the 12 months through June, slightly down from 43.6% for the period through May. Overall industrial prices rose 1.9% in June, INE reported.

The industrial production price 12-month inflation peaked at an all-time record of 47% in the period through March.

Companies tend to pass on industrial price rises to customers, ultimately fuelling inflation, which in Spain as in many other countries is running at its fastest pace in three decades.

Although energy prices eased as electricity generation, transmission and distribution prices rose at a slower rate than in the same month a year ago, they still increased a solid 112% in the 12 months to June, the data showed.

Excluding energy prices, annual industrial price inflation stood at 15.2% in June, slightly down from 15.3% a month earlier, INE said.

In March, EU leaders gave Spain special permission to manage its own electricity prices, which could potentially limit the massive increase in energy prices.

(Reporting by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo, editing by Inti Landauro and Ed Osmond)

