Cryptocurrencies

Spanish High Court Authorizes Extradition of John McAfee to the US: Report

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

The Spanish High Court authorized the extradition of John McAfee, a software magnate-turned-crypto-bull, to the U.S. where he faces tax fraud charges, according to a Reuters report.

  • McAfee, 75, was arrested at Barcelona airport in October on allegations of tax evasion, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
  • McAfee said during an extradition hearing in June that accusations against him were politically motivated.
  • Spanish prosecutor Carlos Bautista called McAfee a tax dodger and dismissed the allegation of political motivation, Reuters said.

Read more: John McAfee Arrested in Spain on US Criminal Charges

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular