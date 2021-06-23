Spanish High Court Authorizes Extradition of John McAfee to the US: Report

The Spanish High Court authorized the extradition of John McAfee, a software magnate-turned-crypto-bull, to the U.S. where he faces tax fraud charges, according to a Reuters report.

McAfee, 75, was arrested at Barcelona airport in October on allegations of tax evasion, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

McAfee said during an extradition hearing in June that accusations against him were politically motivated.

Spanish prosecutor Carlos Bautista called McAfee a tax dodger and dismissed the allegation of political motivation, Reuters said.

Read more: John McAfee Arrested in Spain on US Criminal Charges

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.