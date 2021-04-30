Spanish green group Ecoener sees limited demand for IPO

By contrast, non-life insurance company Linea Directa Aseguradora LDA.MC saw its shares rise on the market on Thursday, after a direct listing in which current holders sold no shares and no fresh stock was issued either.

Most of Ecoener's assets are in Spain and it also has solar generation assets in Honduras and a hydroelectric power plant in Guatemala.

Fellow renewables developer Opdenergy is currently taking orders for an initial public offering through which it hopes to raise 375 million euros.

A person familiar with the matter said Opdenergy's current shareholders had placed an order for 40 million euros worth of Opdenergy shares, which are being marketed for 4.26-5.20 euros each.

Industrial conglomerate Acciona ANA.MC is also working on spinning off and listing its energy unit in the first half of this year, in a deal expected to value that business at up to 8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8266 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binniel; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.