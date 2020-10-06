Spanish govt sees worse than expected GDP contraction in 2020, better growth in 2021

Adds data

MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spain's government on Tuesday forecast a worse-than-expected contraction of the economy this year but a better-than-expected rebound in 2021, with a possible return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference that the government now foresees GDP to contract by 11.2 % in 2020, down from a previous prediction, in May, for a 9.2% slump.

For 2021 she forecast GDP growth of 7.2%, from a previous forecast of 6.8% increase. Growth could go to 9.2% thanks to the EU recovery fund.

