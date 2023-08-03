Spanish food retailer DIA exits Portugal after 30 years

By Matteo Allievi and Jakub Olesiuk

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spanish food retail group DIA DIDA.MC said on Thursday it will leave Portugal between late 2023 and early 2024 after 30 years in the country, selling its almost 500 supermarkets there to Auchan Portugal for 155 million euros ($169.21 million).

The deal includes 489 convenience stores under the Minipreço and Mais Perto banners, as well as three warehouses and the required permits.

Its decision to exit Portugal, where DIA has been present since 1993, comes as the company seeks to refocus on its primary markets, and those with growth potential, as part of a strategy to "localise and simplify" its footprint.

The deal, which remains subject to approval by antitrust authorities, includes the transfer of DIA's 2,650 employees to Auchan.

Shares were down 2% at 0930 GMT, reversing course after rising up to 3% at the market open.

DIA is betting on divestitures to reduce its net financial debt, which shrank 22% to 426 million euros in the first half of 2023.

On Tuesday, the supermarket chain said it was cancelling a deal to sell its perfume store chain Clarel to C2 Private Capital for around 60 million euros, arguing the conditions had not been fulfilled.

C2 denied this in a separate statement and DIA said it was weighing other options for the sale.

The retailer's net sales in the first half of the year rose globally by 4% to 3.6 billion euros in an environment marked by high food inflation, helping narrow its losses by 36% to 67 million euros.

In a call with investors, Chief Executive Martín Tolcachir said he was not able to forecast when the group would turn to profit.

Since last year, food retailers have faced soaring raw material costs, which they have tried to offset with higher prices on their products amid fierce competition within the sector.

"Inflation, which started the year at high levels, is gradually recovering to pre-Ukraine war and pre-energy crisis levels, but it is still putting pressure on the value chain," Tolcachir said.

Food prices in Spain are slowing after reaching a peak in February, when they rose 16.8%, official data showed.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi, Jakub Olesiuk in Gdansk and Patricia Vicente Rua in Lisbon; Editing by David Latona and Christina Fincher)

