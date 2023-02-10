Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura dead at 91

MADRID, Feb 10 - Filmmaker Carlos Saura, who led the awakening of Spain's art cinema after decades of Francisco Franco's dictatorship and captivated international audiences with passion-filled flamenco choreography dramas, died on Friday at the age of 91.

The Spanish Cinema Academy said Saura, "one of the fundamental figures in the history of Spanish cinema", died at home surrounded by loved ones.

Admired by American filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, Saura traced his criticism of bourgeois culture and use of fantasy and flashbacks to surrealist Luis Bunuel, a fellow native of the Aragon region and a close personal friend.

