Spanish fashion retailer Tendam weighs IPO, chairman says

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spanish fashion retailer Tendam is considering an initial public offering (IPO) after its adjusted core profit rose 8.2% in the first half of its financial year, the company's chairman and chief executive said on Thursday.

"The company and its shareholders are contemplating potential strategic alternatives to drive the company forward to its next growth phase, including the possibility of an initial public offering of its shares on a regulated market," Jaume Miquel said in a statement, citing Tendam's recent performance and credit rating upgrades.

Private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and PAI Partners each own nearly half of Spain's third-largest fashion retailer. They bought into Tendam in 2006 and raised their stakes in 2017 in a deal that valued the firm at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)at the time.

Tendam, which trails Zara owner Inditex and Mango in terms of sales, reported revenues of 606 million euros in the first half of the year, up 5% on the same period of 2022.

The company, which owns brands such Cortefiel and Pedro del Hierro, made adjusted core earnings of 151 million euros, up 8.2% year-on-year. Its gross margin was 63.3%.

Mexico was one of its best-performing markets in the first half of 2023, the company said.

In October, Tendam announced the early redemption of 190 million euros of its 300 million euros notes maturing in 2028.

CVC and PAI have hired Rothschild as a financial adviser to explore several options, including a dual track process, under which a company pursues an IPO and a sale at the same time, Spanish newspaper Expansion said this month, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The companies declined to comment at the time.

Tendam was delisted in 2006.

($1 = 0.9480 euros)

