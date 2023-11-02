News & Insights

Spanish factory activity shrinks in October at fastest pace in a year - PMI

Credit: REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

November 02, 2023 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Factory activity in Spain shrank again in October as high interest rates and low business confidence weighed on sales, a survey showed on Thursday.

The HCOB Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Spanish manufacturing compiled by S&P Global was 45.1 in October down from 47.7 in September, marking its seventh consecutive month below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. The number was the lowest since October 2022.

"These PMI manufacturing figures are downright nasty. Output is hitting the brakes hard, and new orders have taken a steep slide from the previous month," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

As a result, companies reduced staffing for the fourth month in five, S&P Global said.

Despite the manufacturing sector's recent weakness, Spain's gross domestic product expanded a faster than expected 0.3% in the third quarter, meaning Spain is growing faster than most large European Union economies.

S&P Global's sister survey on services, which account for about half of the economy, has shown almost constant growth so far this year.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.