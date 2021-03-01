Spanish factory activity grows in Feb at fastest pace in 7 months - PMI

MADRID, March 1 (Reuters) - Spanish factory activity expanded in February at its fastest pace in seven months, a survey showed on Monday, as market demand rises within Spain and from abroad.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of manufacturers rose to 52.9 in February from 49.3 in January, climbing above the 50-point line denoting expansions in activity.

The February figure was the highest since last July, when the economy was emerging from one of its strictest lockdowns.

"Benefiting from a general upturn in demand, especially for intermediate goods, Spain’s manufacturing economy enjoyed a noticeable return to growth during February," said Paul Smith, an economist at IHS Markit.

Spain's economy grew 0.4% in the last three months of 2020, narrowly avoiding a return to contraction despite the impact of tighter coronavirus-related restrictions in place since November.

