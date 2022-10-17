Spanish energy minister says Naturgy spinoff threatens gas supply stability -Cinco Dias

MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Spanish energy minister Teresa Ribera said Naturgy's NTGY.MC plan to spin off its power and gas infrastructure was unreasonable and threatened the stability and price of the country's gas supplies, according to a newspaper interview published on Monday.

"It is not reasonable, even when considering the company's medium-term viability," Cinco Dias quoted Ribera as saying.

Naturgy had planned to complete the separation of its infrastructure and energy business by the end of the year but current energy market disruption has potentially delayed the process.

"It is not a convenient operation at this moment when considering the temperance, the stability and the guarantees of determined regulated activities as well as the supply under reasonable conditions and price," Ribera was quoted as saying.

Ribera's office didn't return a message seeking comment.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

