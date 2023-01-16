Spanish energy measures save consumers $4.9 bln, minister says

Adds demand, price comparison

MADRID, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Measures to contain Spanish energy prices introduced since June have saved over 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) for consumers, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera told a news conference on Monday.

She said the measures had kept Spanish energy prices from mid June to the end of 2022 well below those in France, Italy and Germany, which have also been pushing to curb energy demand and mitigate a rise in prices stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wholesale electricity prices in Spain were as much as 41% lower than in Italy, according to a chart she displayed.

The measures include a cut in value-added tax on electricity and gas to 5% from 21%, in the special tax on electricity to 0.5% from 5.1%, lowering fixed costs in power bills and making gas contracts for industrial clients more flexible.

Ribera said households classified as "vulnerable" paid 17% less in 2022 for their power bills compared to 2021, despite higher gas prices, as demand for the fossil fuel had fallen by 21% since August compared to a five-year average for the same period.

Demand for electricity fell 7.5%.

Factors that helped lower gas demand included an increase in combined cycle gas generation, greater renewable energy generation and a decrease in electricity consumption, Ribera added.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)

