Spanish economic growth sped up in the second quarter, minister says

MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - Spain's gross domestic product growth has accelerated in the second quarter from the previous one, Spanish Economy minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.

Spain's statistics institute on Friday revised the first quarter economic growth to 0.2% quarter-on-quarter from a previous 0.3% released in April.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.