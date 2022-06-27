Spanish economic growth sped up in the second quarter, minister says

Emma Pinedo Reuters
Published
Spain's gross domestic product growth has accelerated in the second quarter from the previous one, Spanish Economy minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.

Spain's statistics institute on Friday revised the first quarter economic growth to 0.2% quarter-on-quarter from a previous 0.3% released in April.

