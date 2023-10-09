News & Insights

Spanish drought means olive oil output set to be a third below 4-yr average

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

October 09, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Emma Pinedo and Corina Pons for Reuters ->

MADRID, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A scorching drought that hit southern Spain for a second year in a row is likely to mean the country's 2023-24 olive oil production is a third below the four-year average, the Agricultural Ministry said on Monday.

The world's top olive oil producer usually supplies about 40% of the world's output but heatwaves when the olive trees were flowering last spring and a lack of rain during a prolonged drought have hit the orchards, causing scarcity and sending prices soaring.

The ministry said olive oil production is likely to reach 765,300 metric tons in the 2023-2024 harvest, up from 663,000 tons in 2022-2023 when output halved, but still much lower than the rolling four-year average which harvests are generally compare with.

In the Andalusia region, where about 70% of Spain's olive oil is made, the official forecast estimates a harvest 40% below average.

The industry is under threat from desertification and drought, with Madrid saying more than a fifth of Spanish land is at high risk of becoming infertile.

Producers are facing the new harvest, which started on October 1, with stocks 45% lower than a year ago, which is also driving prices up.

The price of extra virgin olive oil has doubled in Spain since the beginning of the year, reaching 8.20 euros ($8.74) per kilo in September, according to official figures.

