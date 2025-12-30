Spanish Defense Ministry Selects Airbus Defense And Indra Group To Define Next-Gen SIGINT Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA), the French Aerospace and defense company, Tuesday announced that its unit Airbus Defense and Space and Indra Group have been selected by the Spanish Ministry of Defense to carry out a conceptual definition study for the future Signals Intelligence or SIGINT aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force.

The 18 months study will cover the analysis and definition of the most suitable platform and signals intelligence equipment to provide a national solution based on three aircraft to detect, track, classify, and identify targets of interest to the Spanish Armed Forces, the company said in a statement.

Airbus Defense and Space together with Indra group will draw up a proposal for an aircraft adapted to the Spanish customer's needs and at a later stage, Airbus expects to carry out the required modifications to the selected aircraft to implement and industrialize the signals intelligence system proposed by Indra.

Currently, Airbus shares are trading at 197.26 EUR up 0.64% on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.