Spanish defence group Indra's board to meet after sixth independent member leaves

MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - Spanish defence company Indra IDR.MC said its board would meet on Monday after a sixth independent member left following shareholders' agreement last week to a board reshuffle that gives the government greater control.

The government's bigger role in the company comes ahead of the rollout of a jet fighter programme and as Spain looks to increase defence spending in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Indra, which is 25.2% owned by state holding company SEPI, removed five of its eight independent board members last Thursday after shareholders agreed to a surprise proposal by activist fund Amber Capital at the AGM that day to reshuffle the board.

The news sent the company's shares plunging 15% on Friday.

Indra's board will meet to appoint members of its committees and to initiate the selection process for independent directors, the company said on Monday.

The company said Silvia Iranzo Gutierrez had resigned over "her disagreement with the resolutions adopted by the AGM ... which, in her opinion, would lower the company's corporate governance standards to the detriment of the majority of shareholders not represented on the board."

At the AGM, Amber Capital, led by French investor Joseph Oughourlian, requested that four independent members were removed, while a fifth independent board member's term was not renewed.

Broker Renta 4 said the move pointed to coordinated shareholder action. "We believe that the suspicions that several shareholders (SEPI, Amber Capital and SAPA) acted in a coordinated manner are strong, although the CNMV (regulator) will have to prove it, a task that could be complicated," Renta 4 said in a note to clients.

On Friday, the head of Spain's market regulator CNMV, Rodrigo Buenaventura, said that changes at Indra's board were "worrisome".

If shareholders that represent more than 30% of the capital act in a coordinated way, legislation forces them to launch a takeover bid for the entire company.

Indra is coordinating Spain's participation in the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a joint European project with Germany and France to replace the countries' current generation of fighter planes.

SAPA has a 5% stake in Indra, while Amber Capital holds 7.4%, according to data from CNMV.

SEPI has been increasing its stake after the Spanish government agreed in February to allow SEPI to increase its stake from 18.7% to 28%.

Indra's Chairman Marc Murtra, in an interview to Spanish newspaper El Pais, stressed his role was independent.

"It is not for me to explain why or how shareholders voted. It is up to me to accept those decisions, implement them and (...) fill the vacancies," he said.

Indra's shares were up 2.7% on Monday at 8.87 euros.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Spain has promised to increase its defence spending to 2% of GDP as required by NATO in the coming years.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Jesús Aguado and Susan Fenton)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.