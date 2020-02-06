Spanish court sets new hearing for Vivendi's case against Mediaset plan on Feb 18

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Spanish court seeing the case filed by French media group Vivendi against Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Thursday it maintained the suspension of a planned merger and set a date for a new hearing on Feb. 18. Controlled by the family of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset approved in September a merger of its Italian and Spanish units under a Dutch holding company, called MediaforEurope (MFE). Following a request by Vivendi, which holds a minority stake in Mediaset, the Spanish court ordered a suspension of the corporate overhaul in October while it analyzes the Vivendi case. (Reporting by Paola Luelmo Jose Elias Rodriguez, writing by Inti Landauro, Editing by Elvira Pollina) ((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: VIVENDI MEDIASET ESPANA/ (URGENT)

