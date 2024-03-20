News & Insights

Spanish court sets $1.1 mln bail for Dani Alves to be released from prison

Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

March 20, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Joan Faus for Reuters ->

By Joan Faus

BARCELONA, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves can be conditionally released from jail on a 1 million euro ($1.08 million) bail after serving about a quarter of his four and a half-year sentence for rape, a Barcelona court ruled on Wednesday.

The conditions for Alves' release include relinquishing both his Brazilian and Spanish passports so he cannot leave Spain as well as an obligation to appear before the court on a weekly basis.

The court also imposed a restraining order, barring Alves from approaching the victim.

Alves' lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

The decision, which was not unanimous due to a dissenting vote from one of the judges, can still be appealed.

($1 = 0.9225 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Charlie Devereux)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

