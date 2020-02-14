Spanish court rejects criminal lawsuit from Orcel against Santander

Contributors
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

A Madrid court has rejected a criminal lawsuit brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander that claimed the Spanish lender had given misleading information to the court, a court document showed.

Includes detail on different lawsuit

MADRID, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A Madrid court has rejected a criminal lawsuit brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander SAN.MC that claimed the Spanish lender had given misleading information to the court, a court document showed.

The document, which dates from Tuesday but was released on Friday, said that Orcel's lawsuit did not meet the legal requirements to proceed against Santander.

However, a civil lawsuit Orcel brought against the bank's withdrawal of an offer to make him chief executive was ongoing, a court spokesman said.

Santander and Orcel's lawfirm DeCarlos Remon declined to comment on Friday.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Jesús Aguado; editing by David Evans)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; 91 585 85 33; Reuters Messaging: emma.pinedo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @ReutersEspana))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters