Spanish court rejects criminal lawsuit from Orcel against Santander

MADRID, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A Madrid court has rejected a criminal lawsuit brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander SAN.MC that claimed the Spanish lender had given misleading information to the court, a court document showed.

The document, which dates from Tuesday but was released on Friday, said that Orcel's lawsuit did not meet the legal requirements to proceed against Santander.

However, a civil lawsuit Orcel brought against the bank's withdrawal of an offer to make him chief executive was ongoing, a court spokesman said.

Santander and Orcel's lawfirm DeCarlos Remon declined to comment on Friday.

