Spanish court puts Repsol chairman under investigation in alleged spying case

MADRID, April 15 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court on Thursday placed Antonio Brufau, the current chairman of oil company Repsol REP.MC, and Isidro Faine, the former chairman of Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC, under formal investigation as part of a probe into an alleged spying case, the court said in a statement.

The decision follows a request by the anti-corruption public prosecutor a few days ago. Brufau and Faine will now be investigated on evidences of bribery in connection with both companies' alleged dealings with former ex-police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo.

Repsol and Caixabank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting Isla Binnie; Editing by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro)

